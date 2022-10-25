‘It’s a feeling of thankfulness:’ SCAD students discuss working in film

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may not be a more important week for performing arts students at SCAD.

“For a whole week I’m like a sponge and I’m absorbing all of this information about this business that I love,” Jocelyn Webb said.

Getting to see the stars of their industry up close and personal.

“Each year is super special with the guests that come in. Last, year we had some of my acting heroes,” Jordan Meeler said.

Not only do they get to see their heroes at work, but students play a big role at the festival.

“SCAD makes sure the students are so completely involved with everything for the film fest,” Webb said.

Senior Jocelyn Webb will be presenting the spotlight award to Jonathan Majors for his film ‘Devotion’

“I just look up to him. He’s new and he’s experimenting just like we are as students. I know he has so much knowledge in that brain that I want to know about,” Webb says.

And SCAD gives them the chance to do just that.

“I got to attend those Master Classes and ask them questions. Their advice has stuck with me and helped guide me in making major decisions in my acting career,” Meeler says.

A career that for Grad student Jordan Meeler has gotten a jump start and even landed her a rare opportunity.

“This year I work on ‘The Menu’ as a set PA and it’s featuring here at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. That’s a really gratifying feeling to be able to see it here at the film festival having worked on it.”

While both Jordan and Jocelyn wrap up their final SCAD Savannah Film Festival, they can do so knowing they got their happy ending…which for them is also just the beginning.

“It’s really special because of the people of Savannah and the community that’s here.”

“It’s a feeling of thankfulness because, again, that’s why I’m here, SCAD is the only school that does it to this caliber.”

