New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon.

Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening.

Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the ribbon on the Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

The CEO of Cohen’s Veterans Network joined WTOC on Morning Break.

