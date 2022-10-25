Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon.

Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening.

Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the ribbon on the Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

The CEO of Cohen’s Veterans Network joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Police lights
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
Play of the Week
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps

Latest News

How much is too much Halloween candy? 🍬
How much is too much Halloween candy? 🍬
New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday
New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday
Interview: Dr. Brown Bright Life Chiropractic
Interview: Dr. Ben Stabbe Bright Life Chiropractic