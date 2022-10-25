Sky Cams
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hampton Co.

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Hampton County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on US 601 near Causey Road at around 7:25 p.m.

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee hit a pedestrian that was also traveling south on US 601.

The pedestrian did not survive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

