Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hampton Co.
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Hampton County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on US 601 near Causey Road at around 7:25 p.m.
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee hit a pedestrian that was also traveling south on US 601.
The pedestrian did not survive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.