Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Hampton County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on US 601 near Causey Road at around 7:25 p.m.

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee hit a pedestrian that was also traveling south on US 601.

The pedestrian did not survive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

