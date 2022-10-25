Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday.
According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital.
Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred.
