Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday.

According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital.

Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

