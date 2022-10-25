Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Sept. 27 shooting that occurred outside the Oglethorpe Mall.

According to officials, officers responded to the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street around 4:40 p.m. and discovered the 36-year-old victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Surveillance footage captured video of the suspected shooter.

Police say the suspect is a young adult black male with short and black dreads.

He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a red bandana. He was traveling in a dark blue, newer model, four-door Honda sedan with no tag.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident should contact detectives at 912-651-6694,the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting car (WTOC)

