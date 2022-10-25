Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting

Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Sept. 27 shooting that occurred outside the Oglethorpe Mall.

According to officials, officers responded to the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street around 4:40 p.m. and discovered the 36-year-old victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Surveillance footage captured video of the suspected shooter.

Police say the suspect is a young adult black male with short and black dreads.

He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a red bandana. He was traveling in a dark blue, newer model, four-door Honda sedan with no tag.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident should contact detectives at 912-651-6694,the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting car
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting car(WTOC)

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Police lights
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Manufacturing Plant coming to Bryan Co.
Beaufort County tennis court
Beaufort County opens new tennis court that’s over half a million dollars
Agencies began searching landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains one week ago
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son