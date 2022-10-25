SCCPSS kicking off National Red Ribbon Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System kicked off National Red Ribbon Week Tuesday.

Students and staff wore red as they were joined by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Superintendent Ann Levett for the celebration.

This year’s theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free.”

The director of student affairs says red ribbon week is important because they want their students to live drug free.

“Some would say that a pre-k and kindergartener, they’re too young but no they are not. Every time we have an opportunity to teach our kids, to give them important information that could make a difference between them being alive or dead, it is important,” Director of Student Affairs Quentina Miller-Fields said.

There are several more events happening throughout the school district this week.

