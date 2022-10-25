Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas.

This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition.

Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing, electrical, masonry and more. Evan Smith says he found his niche.

“I was intrigued as a kid with building things. Then I learned there was a construction pathway and I wanted to try it out. In my first year, I got hooked,” Statesboro High Senior Evan Smith said.

Instructor Josh Hall says vocational pathways were once looked down on, but not anymore as companies need a new generation of skilled builders.

“Now, I see a lot of kids who’re excited about skill trades and construction trades, and the idea of not spending four more years in school. They literally and figuratively grab it and run with it. They love it and they can make a lot of money at it,” Construction Teacher Josh Hall said.

The team competes on the regional and state level for individual and group honors. That’s even more incentive for students like Evan.

“It’s fun and interesting to meet new people and compete against them and see who’s the best.”

The judges at these competitions come from the business world and also recruit students for internships and even jobs.

“That’s what a lot of companies do. Is it almost like a job interview? Sort of. You could think of it that way, yeah,”

Hall says the satisfaction comes in seeing students find something they enjoy and can turn that to a career by being Skilled to Work.

