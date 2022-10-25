Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction

Statesboro High Construction
Statesboro High Construction(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas.

This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition.

Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing, electrical, masonry and more. Evan Smith says he found his niche.

“I was intrigued as a kid with building things. Then I learned there was a construction pathway and I wanted to try it out. In my first year, I got hooked,” Statesboro High Senior Evan Smith said.

Instructor Josh Hall says vocational pathways were once looked down on, but not anymore as companies need a new generation of skilled builders.

“Now, I see a lot of kids who’re excited about skill trades and construction trades, and the idea of not spending four more years in school. They literally and figuratively grab it and run with it. They love it and they can make a lot of money at it,” Construction Teacher Josh Hall said.

The team competes on the regional and state level for individual and group honors. That’s even more incentive for students like Evan.

“It’s fun and interesting to meet new people and compete against them and see who’s the best.”

The judges at these competitions come from the business world and also recruit students for internships and even jobs.

“That’s what a lot of companies do. Is it almost like a job interview? Sort of. You could think of it that way, yeah,”

Hall says the satisfaction comes in seeing students find something they enjoy and can turn that to a career by being Skilled to Work.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Police lights
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Keith Longoria
Skilled to Work: Keith Longoria
THE News at 5
Skilled to Work: Keith Longoria
Robotics tech in high demand
Robotics tech in high demand
Robotics tech in high demand