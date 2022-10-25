Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most.

Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless.

As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for these items becomes more urgent for Savannah’s homeless population.

This fall marks the sixth consecutive year that the real estate agency has done this.

