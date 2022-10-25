Trick-or-treating safety tips from law enforcement

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s about that time of year where kids go door-to-door, hunting for their favorite candy in their cool costumes.

But law enforcement is warning you to be extra vigilant about what kind of candy you get this Halloween.

As your children trick-or-treat or even enjoy spooky festivities, law enforcement officers are reminding the community it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and make sure candy is safe to eat.

A chief deputy with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says it’s best for those trick-or-treating to stay in groups. He recommends kids only go to houses with their porch lights on.

For added safety, he says all law enforcement agencies in the county will have extra patrols around neighborhoods.

Police also say candy wrappers are very important to pay attention to this year. Director of the Counter Narcotics Team, Michael Sarhatt, said it’s best to make sure your child’s candy is not opened before they eat it. He says if the candy wrapper looks off to you, throw it away.

“If I’m the parent, how would I handle this? I think I would be with my kid, and I would take them to the houses that I know the people in there. That would be one very easy way to get around that but sometimes as they get older, they get off and you just got to check on that stuff,” Sarhatt said.

If you prefer a one-stop-shop for candy this Halloween, the sheriff’s office and narcotics team is hosting a trunk-or-treat event this Thursday.

