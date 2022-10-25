Sky Cams
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign.

The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And they partnered up with Enmarket to make it happen. Just last year, they served over 400 free meals.

And just this year alone, they served over 250 meals so far.

One manager says that this is just one of the ways to show how thankful they are.

“We want to let them know that we greatly appreciate them. So what we did is we partnered with Enmarket, we come out here, we feed truckers, they can come out here and get a hot meal on us. It’s just a little bit of an appreciation to say thank you.”

The free lunches are served bimonthly to the truckers, and each month they team up with a different group of volunteers to hand them out.

