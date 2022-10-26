Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders are not called to the golf course often, but Wednesday, several have been invited there as the guests of honor at the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament.

This is a fundraising event for the 200 Club, but it is much more than that. It’s a $250,000 commitment to the surviving family every time there is a line of duty death in the first responder community.

So, it’s important that the 200 Club has events like this throughout the course of the year to build up reserve funds.

But this one is different because it serves a dual purpose.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

Latest News

Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
Interview: Ghost Pirate Daniel D’amato
Interview: Ghost Pirates player Daniel D’amato