200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s Community Heroes Golf Tournament tees off

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of teams teed off today for the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament.

The event raises money for the club which helps the families of fallen first responders.

The president of the club - Mark Dana says events like these ensures the club has enough to cover all expenses of the families.

“It’s a $250,000 dollar commitment when we have a line of duty death. And we have a lot of kids growing up that need to go to college. And so we want make sure that we have the funds necessary to have them go. We have one at Yale, one at Barnard. Doesn’t matter where you go to college, we’ll take care of all of your expenses,” said the President of the 200 Club, Mark Dana.

The Club has provided nearly $4 million dollars to families in need.

