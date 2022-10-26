2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening this weekend in Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Over the next ten days, thousands of people around South Carolina will walk to raise awareness and money in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

A Lowcountry walk to end Alzheimer’s has already garnered over 300 sign ups. If you’re interested in being another one, it’s happening around 11 a.m. Saturday in Bluffton, but organizers say it’s about so much more than the distance they’ll cover.

“Some caregivers feel like they don’t have anyone lese to relate to and so its a chance for other caregivers to network, it’s also a chance for families to be in touch with each other it’s also a chance for families and teams to celebrate their loved ones,” said Bluffton Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair Amanda Phillips.

These walks happen around the country to build funds for policy and research. Phillips, who chairs the walk as a volunteer, says they’ve raised $76,000 so far with 50,000 more until their goal.

It’s a cause that is sadly close to her heart, as it is for too many.

“My father passed away a few years ago from Alzheimer’s, he actually had early-onset, and this is just to promote advocacy for those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s and also to advocate for the caregivers.”

They’ll walk from the promenade in Bluffton to the May River and back to the promenade.

If you’re interested in being one of those people making that walk you can register day of at 10 a.m. or online.

