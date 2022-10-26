Beaufort County School District pleased with annual report cards

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released their annual report cards this week as schools across the Palmetto state were evaluated on how they did the previous year.

It’s that time of year, academic report cards out and not for students, but instead, individual districts and schools across South Carolina.

The Beaufort County School District with its 21,000+ students, 1700+ teachers, and 30+ schools for the most part pleased with their performance.

”It took everyone to pull ourselves back together after the pandemic and it was an all-hands approach and we’re getting that done,” Executive Director of Elementary Schools Dr. Celestine Lavan said.

She says of all the data in the report card, a specific area the school district would like to see improved is math.

Here you see 41.6% of students met or exceeded grade level in that subject, higher than the state average but still lower than they’d like to see.

She says this was the subject most affected by the pandemic. There were positive takeaways as well, like at Beaufort Elementary as they received the highest rating a school can get.

The school’s principal credits their personalized approach for the success.

“I was really I think a targeted approach that we took in recognizing what each of our students needed,” Beaufort Elementary School Principal Michelle Sackman said.

Elsewhere in the district, not every institution scored so highly. The breakdown goes like this, 2 schools were unsatisfactory, 5 below average, 11 average, 9 good, and 7 including Beaufort elementary excellent.

“Every single person in this building believes that every single child can grow and learn, and when you believe that and when you expect that to happen that’s what you teach to and that’s what the students rise to.”

She says it’s great to have hard work recognized, but it doesn’t mean that work stops.

“We’re moving on, right. We’re in a whole new year, we have a whole new set of data to look at and we’ve got more growing to do.”

