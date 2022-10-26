Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in late-night shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man involved in a shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Enmark gas station at 3076 Trask Parkway for a complaint of gunfire Tuesday around 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials identified 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls of Beaufort as the suspect.

Police say the victim and Smalls are familiar with each other and this was not a random act of violence.

A warrant was issued Wednesday for Alexander Xavier Smalls’ arrest for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace related to this event.

Police say Smalls is a 23-year-old black male subject, standing approximately 5′05″, and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Smalls is currently out on bond for a 2019 incident. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, as well as a 2021 incident where he was charged with burglary first-degree and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Smalls should be considered armed and dangerous, and we urge you not to approach him.

Anyone with information about this incident or Smalls’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255- 3421 or if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward- Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

