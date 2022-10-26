Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway
Scott Galloway(Shelley Galloway)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway.

Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022.

Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville, Ind. Holding several positions including photographer, assignment editor, assistant news director, and news director. Scott was also news director at WTOC for three years.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.

A second celebration of Scott’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen, 404 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, Ga.

Both events are open to the public.

In lieu flowers, the family is asking to please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and Georgia Animal Rescue and Defense.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
Source: WTOC
Child dies after being hit by car in Metter

Latest News

South Georgia State Fair
South Georgia State Fair returns this week
National Red Ribbon Week
SCCPSS kicking off National Red Ribbon Week
THE News at 7
SCCPSS kicking off National Red Ribbon Week
Trick-or-treating safety tips from law enforcement