Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway.

Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022.

Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville, Ind. Holding several positions including photographer, assignment editor, assistant news director, and news director. Scott was also news director at WTOC for three years.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.

A second celebration of Scott’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen, 404 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island, Ga.

Both events are open to the public.

In lieu flowers, the family is asking to please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and Georgia Animal Rescue and Defense.

