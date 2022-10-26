Child dies after being hit by car in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A child in Metter has died after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Metter Police confirm it happened on Broad and Register Streets.

7-year-old Daniela Mazariego died from her injuries in the hospital.

According to her obituary, she was a first grader at Metter Elementary School.

Georgia State Patrol is now investigating what happened.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.