Child dies after being hit by car in Metter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A child in Metter has died after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Metter Police confirm it happened on Broad and Register Streets.
7-year-old Daniela Mazariego died from her injuries in the hospital.
According to her obituary, she was a first grader at Metter Elementary School.
Georgia State Patrol is now investigating what happened.
