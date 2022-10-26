City of Hinesville raises water and sewer rates

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Hinesville, you could see an increase on your next water and sewer bill.

This is the first time in about five years that the city of Hinesville has decided to raise their water and sewer rates, but city officials say you shouldn’t notice that big of a difference on your monthly bill.

Turning on your faucet may cost you a few extra cents starting next month. However, Hinesville Chief Financial Officer Kim Ryon says, around 80% of the city’s customers will see an increase of less than a dollar on their bills.

She says most customers will have about a 68 cent increase which is equivalent to about 2% of the costs for only water and sewer. Industrial customers with higher consumption rates will see an increase between about 3% to 5%.

“The cost of goods and services to provide that service has increased. The chemicals that go into the processing of the sewer and wastewater, that has increased tremendously. We’re just seeing a lot of increases in supplies,” said Ryon.

Ryon says this doesn’t apply to the city’s senior citizen or housing authority water rates.

These changes take effect on bills starting in November.

