Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight.

Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.

“This has to get done. I’m not trying to do anymore delays. We have to get to the finish line.”

Construction is still taking up a good bit of Broughton street right in the middle of several businesses.

The Broughton Streetscapes Project began in 2020.

Many businesses in the past have told us they saw sales cut in half during construction.

As the construction is set to come to an end next month before the holidays, business at The Paris Market on the corner of Broughton Street didn’t slow down much during construction.

But general manager Rebecca Zerby says she’s happy they can bring their outdoor seating back.

“We’re glad to see end is in sight and the parts that have been finished are beautiful, so we’re excited to see the entire street completed and beautiful,” said Zerby

A few people walking on Broughton Street today are excited they won’t have to worry about the construction being an inconvenience anymore.

Construction should be wrapped up here by November 18th.

