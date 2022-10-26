Sky Cams
Early voting location offered at Georgia Southern’s campus in Statesboro(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As early voting continues, a temporary voting site on Georgia Southern’s campus gives thousands of people a different convenient option to the usual polling place in downtown Statesboro.

Bulloch County voters can come to Georgia Southern’s Russell Student Union to vote, whether you’re GSU faculty, staff, students or not.

Folks came through the Union ballroom a few at a time, with no lines, to vote. Some said it’s easier here than going across town after work.

“It’s a lot more convenient for us to vote here on campus, rather than rushing home, dealing with traffic, get our little one situated,” said voter Bonnie Overstreet.

In 2020, more than 2,000 people voted here over three days. They voted less than 200 the first day.

Election supervisors hope more people take advantage of it. They’re working with Georgia Southern to help those who might have issues with where they’re registered.

“Georgia Southern has an awesome student team that is helping student who are not registered here so they can get absentee ballots from their home county,” said election supervisor Shontay Jones.

She says the alternate location lasts through Thursday and helps spare voters from dealing with a parking shortage at the main office due to construction.

If you’re worried about a parking ticket, they’ve turned off the scanners for this area so you can come, cast your vote, and go without going by to get a parking permit first.

