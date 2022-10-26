FBI New York searching for suspect accused of raping young girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a man who is wanted for raping a child.

The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Jesus Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to officials.

New York State Police say Torres is wanted in Orange County, NY on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Torres is described as 5′09″ and about 165 pounds.

Torres is believed to have family and friends in the Atlanta, GA and Ocala, FL areas.

Anyone who has information about Torres’ whereabouts or that may assist investigators is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the New York State Police at 518-457-2180.

They could receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Jesus Torres (FBI Atlanta Public Affairs)

