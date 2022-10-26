Few spotty AM showers, warmer afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out in the lower 60s with cloud cover increasing throughout the morning.

A weak cold front will move in bringing a slight chance of rain with it during the first part of the day. Most of us will miss out on these showers, which will be pretty spotty. There is just a low-end chance for a thunderstorm. The wind will start from the south and become westerly after the front passes through during the afternoon.

We won’t feel a big cool down for the end of the week, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler during the afternoons. That starts with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the Thursday morning commute. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.

Low pressure could close in this weekend, bringing a better chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There is a bit of uncertainty on how much rain we will see at this point, so I wouldn’t change any weekend plans! Right now, it just looks like scattered rain in the vicinity with highs in the mid 70s. The best chance for rain is on Sunday.

Tropical Update:

We’ll be watching for an area of low pressure to form near Puerto Rico by the end of the week, with a low-end chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. This area of low pressure will drift north over the southwestern Atlantic.

An additional area of low pressure could form in the Caribbean Sea this weekend with a low chance of development over the next five days. This system is expected to drift west toward Central America.

No impacts are expected for us from either system

