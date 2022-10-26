Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spooky season is here and Halloween is just five days away.

That means kids and families will walk the neighborhoods to get their hands on delicious treats.

Police Corporal Barry Lewis from the Savannah Police Department joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some safety tips and things to remember before you head out for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

Latest News

200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
Interview: Ghost Pirate Daniel D’amato
Interview: Ghost Pirates player Daniel D’amato