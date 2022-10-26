Hinesville city council to remove ordinance to oversee tattoo shops

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville City Council is changing how they manage area tattoo shops. They say it’s all about following state law better.

The removal of the city ordinance allows Hinesville to follow suit with state law. Local tattoo artists say they’re thankful for the change.

Christopher Williams has been tattooing customers for about three years.

“We take care of a lot of troops that come in, especially with Fort Stewart.”

He says the removal of the city’s tattoo ordinance will make things easier for artists like himself by greatly reducing the number of hoops they have to jump through.

“It’s pretty expensive getting a license for each and every county. All we have to do now is get one license, and have one set of rules, there’s no confusion,” said Christopher Williams, a Carter Ink tattoo artist.

Hinesville City Clerk Lia Jones says the city was planning to update their ordinance this year because they felt their current requirements may be outdated.

“We required a full application which consisted of a background check of the owner and managers, we required fingerprinting, we required specific identification and things of that nature,” said Jones.

When researching to do this, they discovered Senate Bill 214. Signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp in 2019, it removes the responsibility of cities to oversee tattoo shops leaving that responsibility solely to the health department.

“Everything that environmental health requires of tattoo shops, was literally the same thing the city of Hinesville was collecting. So, we thought that it was redundant to collect the same information.”

Jones says it reduces the amount of fees and paperwork required of tattoo shops. Williams says it expands his options more as an artist.

“It helps me be able to take on more guest spots at tattoo shops. It’ll be a lot easier to make that transition.”

He also says that the customer stands to benefit as well.

“Now, anywhere you go in the state of Georgia the same rules apply. There’s no confusion, therefore less mistakes happen in the procedure of getting a tattoo.”

Hinesville City Council is expected to vote to approve the ordinance removal in their next meeting on November 3rd.

