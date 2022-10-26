SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here’s how to roast pumpkin seeds.

- Scoop out the seeds from the pumpkin.

- Rinse the seeds in a strainer.

- Lay them out on a paper towel to dry before roasting. *This ensures they can be evenly coated in oil, for a perfectly toasted texture.

- After about an hour of drying, spread out the pumpkin seeds on a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

- Coat the pumpkin seeds in your desired oil. (I use truffle oil.)

- Sprinkle salt (or any seasoning you enjoy. I love “everything bagel” seasoning) over the seeds.

- Bake them for about 14 minutes or until golden brown at 375 degrees.

- Remove the baking sheet from oven and let cool for about 3 minutes.

- Enjoy plain or use as a salad or entrée topping, like potatoes.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.