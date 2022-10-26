Hyundai teaches students at Richmond Hill Middle School how to build hydrogen cars

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Ever since Hyundai announced the mega site they’re building in Bryan County, which they’re calling Metaplant America, they’ve been looking to make their mark in the community - not just by bringing jobs and business, but also helping enhance the education of local students.

Today was a special one for kids at Richmond Hill Middle School.

Instead of reading from a textbook in science class, they were able to build and race their very own hydrogen cars.

This activity is part of a partnership that Hyundai has developed with the Bryan County School District.

Richmond Hill Middle School is one of 17 STEM certified middle schools in the state of Georgia and they say they try to put a big emphasis on hands on learning.

When Hyundai reached out with the idea of teaching students to build hydrogen cars, Dr. Elizabeth Bennett, the principal, says they jumped at the opportunity.

Hyundai sent several people to the school, to explain how to build the cars and to help the kids while they built them.

Dr. Bennett says she’s grateful for the opportunity, especially in an evolving educational landscape.

”Kids learn by experiencing, and we believe that whole-heartedly here. So for us, it’s a no-brainer for them to experience the actual building of things, not just reading about it,” said Dr. Bennett.

“I really enjoy, like, doing, like, the creative, like, thinking about it, and like, trying to work with people to like get big things done,” said sixth grader Aubrey.

Though nothing is set in stone for the future, Dr. Bennett tells me she’s hopeful they’ll continue to get to do hands-on activities like these in collaboration with Hyundai in the future.

