INTERVIEW: Animation Chair Chris Gallagher

By Becky Sattero
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero spoke with Chris Gallagher.

He has led the animation department at SCAD since 2017 and is a SCAD alumnus. Chris spent a decade working as a Technical Director.

He’s worked on projects for Sony Pictures including, “I Am Legend”, “Spider-Man 3″, and “Surf’s Up”

He’s also worked on Academy Award-winning films such as, “Zootopia”, “Big Hero 6″ at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

