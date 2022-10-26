INTERVIEW: Animation Chair Chris Gallagher
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero spoke with Chris Gallagher.
He has led the animation department at SCAD since 2017 and is a SCAD alumnus. Chris spent a decade working as a Technical Director.
He’s worked on projects for Sony Pictures including, “I Am Legend”, “Spider-Man 3″, and “Surf’s Up”
He’s also worked on Academy Award-winning films such as, “Zootopia”, “Big Hero 6″ at Walt Disney Animation Studios.
