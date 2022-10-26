Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-26-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Did you get any rain today? I felt a drop while I was running this morning and a few drops on the windshield on I-16 when driving into work. The cold front producing those spotty showers is just now entering our western most communities and will make its way off the coast early evening. Even though only a few of us saw showers, we all felt that mugginess. The rest of the afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds and 76° at your 6:40pm sunset.

Daybreak Thursday mostly sunny, a cool north breeze 5-10mph and 55° with an afternoon high of 75° with some clouds around.

Friday considerably cloudier with a morning low of 56° afternoon high only 70° with some cities struggling to reach 70° because of that cloud coverage and cooler High pressure moving in.

We’re tracking Low pressure this weekend that will give us a bit of unsettled weather. A coastal trough will develop just off our coastline, which will try to make a run for the beaches. High pressure will be wedged right over us and you’ll notice the cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.

We’ll be a little warmer on Sunday with some middle 70s and a slightly better chance of showers but just 30%.

I think (at least I am) a lot of people are eyeing Halloween and wondering will it rain during trick-or-treating times. There is a slight chance of showers associated with a second cold front. Right now, it’s 20% chance of showers.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

