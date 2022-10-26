Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America.

“They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were thinking, okay, maybe 10, 15, 50,000 dollars. And when I was told the amount, which is 300-thousand, I was floored,” Executive Director Family Promise Katrina Bostick said.

Bostick says she got the call about two weeks before the donation was publicly announced- and it was hard to keep it a secret.

She also said the donation is timely, as Family Promise has been looking to get going in Bryan County again- though they won’t be reopening their Richmond Hill location.

Instead, they’ll be opening up a home in Pembroke.

“As we began to kind of talk about what would be the best and most impactful way to get back into that community, we know the numbers, we know the poverty levels of the Pembroke area. And for us, we felt that community, the North Bryan Community is where we wanted to come in and be able to have more of a greater impact,” Bostick said.

There’s no timeline for when the home will be open, and no location has been picked out yet.

Bostick says she wants to take some time to get input from folks in the Pembroke and Ellabell areas about what they would like to see.

“That’s their community, and for us, when we make these decisions we want to make sure that it’s the best decision not just for Family Promise, but for the community we’re serving,” Bostick said.

Bostick adds that even though she wasn’t able to tell anybody about it, she was so excited, that over the last two weeks, she’s already started scouting locations for the Pembroke home.

