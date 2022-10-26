Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County

Family Promise
Family Promise(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America.

“They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were thinking, okay, maybe 10, 15, 50,000 dollars. And when I was told the amount, which is 300-thousand, I was floored,” Executive Director Family Promise Katrina Bostick said.

Bostick says she got the call about two weeks before the donation was publicly announced- and it was hard to keep it a secret.

She also said the donation is timely, as Family Promise has been looking to get going in Bryan County again- though they won’t be reopening their Richmond Hill location.

Instead, they’ll be opening up a home in Pembroke.

“As we began to kind of talk about what would be the best and most impactful way to get back into that community, we know the numbers, we know the poverty levels of the Pembroke area. And for us, we felt that community, the North Bryan Community is where we wanted to come in and be able to have more of a greater impact,” Bostick said.

There’s no timeline for when the home will be open, and no location has been picked out yet.

Bostick says she wants to take some time to get input from folks in the Pembroke and Ellabell areas about what they would like to see.

“That’s their community, and for us, when we make these decisions we want to make sure that it’s the best decision not just for Family Promise, but for the community we’re serving,” Bostick said.

Bostick adds that even though she wasn’t able to tell anybody about it, she was so excited, that over the last two weeks, she’s already started scouting locations for the Pembroke home.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Source: WTOC
Child dies after being hit by car in Metter
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County

Latest News

faucet
City of Hinesville raises water and sewer rates
Austin Jackson
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah officer who shot Saudi Lee fired for incident unrelated to shooting
Savannah
Mileage rates may increase if city officials can’t come to an agreement on sales tax