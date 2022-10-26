Sky Cams
Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

