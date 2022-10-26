Mileage rates may increase if city officials can’t come to an agreement on sales tax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An ongoing disagreement surrounding a sales tax between Chatham County and several cities continues.

Chatham County and city officials within the county have until the end of the year to settle negotiations on how revenue from the Local Option Sales Tax , referred to as LOST, or the money goes away.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the mileage rate could be higher for residents as well if they don’t come to an agreement.

Mayor Van Johnson says he asked the city manager to start looking into budget adjustments just in case they can’t figure out an agreement on how the Local Option Sales Tax will be split.

The mayor says the mileage rate could increase by nine mils to make up for the money they would miss out on if they don’t come to a compromise.

Leaders of cities in Chatham County like Savannah haven’t been on the same page as county officials for a while.

They all started mediation to negotiate how they’ll split Local Options Sales Tax funds at the beginning of the summer.

LOST is a 1 percent levy typically paid on good and services. It’s projected to bring in 107 million dollars that would be split nine ways.

Cities offered to give the county 23 percent of the LOST money while putting 77 percent toward the cities. But county officials are pushing for a 50/50 split.

Mayor Johnson says cities in this county generate the revenue and deserve more than half of it.

“The reality is that cities are the economic drivers of this community. I don’t think telling our residents, ‘oh well you’re going to get half of what you got before. We still have to raise your taxes’ is fair to city residents who happen to be county residents. That’s the point,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

If they don’t come to an agreement by December 31st, they’ll lose that money that adds up to over 100 million dollars.

WTOC asked Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis to speak about the tax and he declined.

A few months back he said the 50/50 split would roll back taxes for everyone living in the county.

