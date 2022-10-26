Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mileage rates may increase if city officials can’t come to an agreement on sales tax

Savannah
Savannah(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An ongoing disagreement surrounding a sales tax between Chatham County and several cities continues.

Chatham County and city officials within the county have until the end of the year to settle negotiations on how revenue from the Local Option Sales Tax , referred to as LOST, or the money goes away.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the mileage rate could be higher for residents as well if they don’t come to an agreement.

Mayor Van Johnson says he asked the city manager to start looking into budget adjustments just in case they can’t figure out an agreement on how the Local Option Sales Tax will be split.

The mayor says the mileage rate could increase by nine mils to make up for the money they would miss out on if they don’t come to a compromise.

Leaders of cities in Chatham County like Savannah haven’t been on the same page as county officials for a while.

They all started mediation to negotiate how they’ll split Local Options Sales Tax funds at the beginning of the summer.

LOST is a 1 percent levy typically paid on good and services. It’s projected to bring in 107 million dollars that would be split nine ways.

Cities offered to give the county 23 percent of the LOST money while putting 77 percent toward the cities. But county officials are pushing for a 50/50 split.

Mayor Johnson says cities in this county generate the revenue and deserve more than half of it.

“The reality is that cities are the economic drivers of this community. I don’t think telling our residents, ‘oh well you’re going to get half of what you got before. We still have to raise your taxes’ is fair to city residents who happen to be county residents. That’s the point,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

If they don’t come to an agreement by December 31st, they’ll lose that money that adds up to over 100 million dollars.

WTOC asked Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis to speak about the tax and he declined.

A few months back he said the 50/50 split would roll back taxes for everyone living in the county.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Source: WTOC
Child dies after being hit by car in Metter
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County

Latest News

faucet
City of Hinesville raises water and sewer rates
Family Promise
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
Austin Jackson
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah officer who shot Saudi Lee fired for incident unrelated to shooting