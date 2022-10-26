Sky Cams
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center

The Savannah Baptist Center(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”

The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life.

“It is a way for them to get their families out of poverty because once you have an education you can get a better job,” Ron Wilson said.

An opportunity, those like Lorraine Howard, have been waiting for.

“I’m excited to get my GED you know. It’s time for a change,” Lorraine Howard said.

Of course, taking that first step is often the hardest, but Royce Learning Center Executive Director Ron Wilson says they’re ready to meet anyone right where they’re at.

“We never judge anyone. Don’t be afraid to start class, it may be intimidating but there’s many adults in the same situation. From non-readers up to those who’d like to get their GED,” Wilson said.

And if you’re willing to take that leap they believe you’ll walk away with far more than an education.

“I think the best thing is it’s for their self-esteem, confidence.”

But maybe the most important thing it can give you is the freedom to dream again.

“I want to take up a trade, maybe go to college. I want to be a physical therapist, and those are my goals,” Howard said.

