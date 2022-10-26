Savannah officer who shot Saudi Lee fired for incident unrelated to shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police officer who shot Saudi Lee has been fired, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Below is a statement from The Savannah Police Department:

“Ernest Ferguson was terminated on Oct. 20 for an incident un-related to the officer-involved shooting investigation. Ferguson was on administrative leave at the time of his termination.

It is the City’s policy not to comment publicly on personnel matters.”

Lee was shot and killed by Ferguson in June on Gwinnett Street.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its report in August and turned the file over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

