Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah officer who shot Saudi Lee fired for incident unrelated to shooting

A Savannah Police Department badge.
A Savannah Police Department badge.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police officer who shot Saudi Lee has been fired, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Below is a statement from The Savannah Police Department:

“Ernest Ferguson was terminated on Oct. 20 for an incident un-related to the officer-involved shooting investigation. Ferguson was on administrative leave at the time of his termination.

It is the City’s policy not to comment publicly on personnel matters.”

Lee was shot and killed by Ferguson in June on Gwinnett Street.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation finished its report in August and turned the file over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
Source: WTOC
Child dies after being hit by car in Metter
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County

Latest News

Hyundai plant
Smaller companies will help supply new Hyundai plant
faucet
City of Hinesville raises water and sewer rates
Family Promise
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
Austin Jackson
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson