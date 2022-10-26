Smaller companies will help supply new Hyundai plant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Excitement for our region continues after Hyundai officially broke ground for the multi-Billion dollar plant in Bryan County.

But that ground breaking is just the first of many smaller ones we’ll see with companies that partner with Hyundai.

Industrial developers from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham counties who helped bring Hyundai to the I-16 corridor say the next level of development will be the supply companies that will announce they’re moving in to industrial parks like this one throughout the area.

And they say those announcements could be coming quicker than we might think.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for the company facility in Bryan County that’s expected to employ more than 8,000 people.

But dozens of smaller companies will help supply the plant with components and employ hundreds of people each.

“I know Bulloch County already has seven or eight. Most of those have already committed. And most of the other counties are the same way,” Bulloch Co. Commission Chair Roy Thompson said.

While the four counties worked together to bring the electric vehicle plant to the region, counties are negotiating with the suppliers to find the location that best suits them.

“This is going to be truly transformational beyond just the mega site. We’ll have significant supplier activity in Bulloch County. And it will go further up Interstate 16 toward Macon,” CEO - Dev. Authority of Bulloch Co. Benjy Thompson said.

Thompson says companies will want interstate access and the corridor gives them just that.

