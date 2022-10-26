Sky Cams
South Georgia State Fair returns this week

South Georgia State Fair
South Georgia State Fair(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week.

It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road.

This year there will be magic shows, a petting zoo, rides, games, food and more for the entire family!

The show schedule is listed below:

  • Magic Marc - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6
  • 5 Star Petting Zoo - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6
  • Master of Chainsaws - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1
  • Rosaire’s Royal Racers - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1
  • Jurassic Kingdom - from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6

The fair will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturdays, it will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays, it will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The ticket information is listed below:

  • Individual ride tickets -
    • 1 ticket for $1.50
    • 20 tickets for $25
    • 50 tickets for $60
  • Unlimited ride bands: $30
  • Gate Admission: $10 (ages five and under get in for free)
  • Skip the Line Express Pass: $15
  • Parking: $5

Fore more details, go to the South Georgia State Fair’s website.

