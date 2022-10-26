South Georgia State Fair returns this week
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week.
It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road.
This year there will be magic shows, a petting zoo, rides, games, food and more for the entire family!
The show schedule is listed below:
- Magic Marc - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6
- 5 Star Petting Zoo - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6
- Master of Chainsaws - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1
- Rosaire’s Royal Racers - from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1
- Jurassic Kingdom - from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6
The fair will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Saturdays, it will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays, it will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The ticket information is listed below:
- Individual ride tickets -
- 1 ticket for $1.50
- 20 tickets for $25
- 50 tickets for $60
- Unlimited ride bands: $30
- Gate Admission: $10 (ages five and under get in for free)
- Skip the Line Express Pass: $15
- Parking: $5
Fore more details, go to the South Georgia State Fair’s website.
