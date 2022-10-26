Three weeks since the disappearance of Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks three weeks since Quinton Simon was first reported missing from his Chatham County home.

In the weeks since he’s been gone, the Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have come to the conclusion that he’s dead, and started their search of a landfill for his remains.

The Chatham County Police Department didn’t hold a news conference or answer any questions today- but they did make a public statement on Twitter talking about the status of the investigation.

That update in part reads, “We are now three weeks into our search for Quinton Simon, and finding him remains the top priority for the Chatham County Police Department. We are committed to giving Quinton the professional, detailed, and thorough investigation that he deserves.”

We are now three weeks into our search for Quinton Simon, and finding him remains the top priority for the Chatham County Police Department. We are committed to giving Quinton the professional, detailed, and thorough investigation that he deserves. pic.twitter.com/myLUC4Pc03 — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 26, 2022

It goes on to say, “The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process. At the same time, our investigative case team is working diligently to put together every piece of evidence to determine the facts in this case.”

The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 26, 2022

At the same time, our investigative case team is working diligently to put together every piece of evidence to determine the facts in this case. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 26, 2022

They went on to thank all the hundreds of people at 11 different agencies that have been assisting them in the investigation, including the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Savannah PD, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency, and Waste Management.

They say those organizations have brought manpower, expertise, and equipment to the table during the search for Quinton.

Chatham County PD has said they believe that Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to the landfill but haven’t said why they believe that.

They haven’t charged anyone in this case, but have named Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect.

WTOC asked Chatham County PD a few questions earlier today, including how much debris has the search crew processed, how many people are actively searching the landfill, what percentage of the search area has been cleared, and if they’ve received any useful info from the tipline they set up.

They responded that they aren’t able to get into that level of investigative detail at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.