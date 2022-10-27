Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County.

The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return.

Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.

The annual Turpentine Festival went on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic and postponed three weeks due to Hurricane Ian. Organizers say the festival helps preserve living history about the ways people harvested pine gum from trees to distill it into turpentine in the early to mid 1900′s.

“That was during The Depression and nobody had money. Everybody was looking for a way to make a living for their family,” said Jerry Lanigan with the Portal Heritage Society.

Portal has one of the oldest operating stills in the South. They’ll have local historians on hand to explain to future generations how their community and others survived.

The day kicks off with a parade that starts at 10 a.m. and carries all day long with live entertainment, food, and more.

