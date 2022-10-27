Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal

Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal
Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County.

The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return.

Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.

The annual Turpentine Festival went on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic and postponed three weeks due to Hurricane Ian. Organizers say the festival helps preserve living history about the ways people harvested pine gum from trees to distill it into turpentine in the early to mid 1900′s.

“That was during The Depression and nobody had money. Everybody was looking for a way to make a living for their family,” said Jerry Lanigan with the Portal Heritage Society.

Portal has one of the oldest operating stills in the South. They’ll have local historians on hand to explain to future generations how their community and others survived.

The day kicks off with a parade that starts at 10 a.m. and carries all day long with live entertainment, food, and more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domonique Robinson
Company suspended after employee arrested for selling drugs in Port Wentworth vehicle
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Quinton Simon
Three weeks since the disappearance of Quinton Simon
Source: WTOC
Child dies after being hit by car in Metter
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah officer who shot Saudi Lee fired for incident unrelated to shooting

Latest News

Around the country, June typically marks the celebration of Pride.
Pride Fest returns to Savannah 🏳️‍🌈
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
THE News at 7
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
Community Heroes Golf Tournament
200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s Community Heroes Golf Tournament tees off