Chatham Co. holds ceremony to lay unclaimed remains to rest

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Remembering loved ones in Chatham County who have passed away, but their cremated remains are unclaimed.

A special ceremony was held today to rest the remains that account for as many as 500 people and date back to the 1940′s.

The ceremony took place at Greenwich Cemetery at Bonaventure.

Chatham County Coroner David Campbell, Sr. says since taking office, it has been a priority for him as well as the County Commissioners and County Manager’s Office to honor the deceased with a proper ceremony and burial.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis also attended the ceremony.

We asked him what this ceremony meant to him.

“I would want my loved ones to have a final resting place. So I’m hoping that we set a presidency here today going into the future we don’t allow accumulation that has happened in the past,” said Chairman Ellis.

The remains were placed in a vault.

Each one will have a granite slab that includes the names of the deceased.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

