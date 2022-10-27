Sky Cams
Company suspended after employee arrested for selling drugs in Port Wentworth vehicle

Domonique Robinson
Domonique Robinson(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A company contracted with Port Wentworth is now suspended.

ClearWater Solutions cannot operate within the city for the next 30 days because an employee was arrested for selling drugs in a city vehicle.

Domonique Robinson was arrested for buying, possessing and distributing marijuana.

He was booked in the Chatham County Jail on October 4th.

The city cited several other violations from the company, including a failure to complete the main services they provide the city from dredging ditches, repairing pipes, and 16 violations for spilling and discharging liquid waste.

The company must take steps to fix all of this within 30 days. Their future with the city is uncertain.

In the meantime, the city hired a temporary replacement.

