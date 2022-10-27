Congressman Clyburn announces funding for Clean Bus Program

HAMPTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The newest step toward an electric vehicle future has been taken in South Carolina.

The Superintendent of schools in Hampton county said right now they’ve got 31 buses all running on diesel, but recent action from Congressman Jim Clyburn could not only change how many buses they have, but what fuel source they use to run.

“We’ve been told that we’re going to get eight electric buses,” said Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox.

Over three million dollars will be sent here as part of the $58 million package being spread out for buses in 16 South Carolina districts.

Those numbers are the only details we have at this time, so there are questions inside the Hampton County office about everything from charging station logistics, to costs, and how locals will respond.

“We’ll have to see which bus drivers want to try the electric bus first, and I’m sure some of them will want to do that,” said Dr. Wilcox.

“I’m going to say I’m number one. I would love to drive an electric bus, because I’m not a very young man I’m kind of up in age a little bit, before I leave this world, I would love to drive an electric bus,” said Hampton County bus driver Isaiah Holman.

This job is an 18-year passion for him...

”And love driving school buses,” said Holman.

And he’s ready to change with times.

“Well, it’s an experience for me, something that I never dreamt about doing.”

We should be getting more details on the logistics of this clean bus program from Congressman Clyburn’s office sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.