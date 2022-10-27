End Zone: Scores for Week 11 of high school football
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday:
- Jenkins County at ECI
- Brunswick at Evans
- Battery Creek at Philip Simmons
- Wayne County at Southeast Bulloch
Friday:
- Richmond Hill at Lowndes
- Effingham County at Lakeside-Evans
- South Effingham at Grovetown
- Jenkins at Bradwell Institute
- Ware County at Statesboro
- Benedictine at Islands
- Beach at Liberty County
- Long County at Calvary Day
- Savannah Christian at Groves
- Johnson at Savannah Country Day
- Tattnall County at Appling County
- Pierce County at Vidalia
- Toombs County at Windsor Forest
- Bleckley County at Swainsboro
- Savannah at Bryan County
- Claxton at Screven County
- MCA at Portal
- Colleton County at Bluffton
- Hilton Head Island at May River
- Hanahan at Beaufort
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Lake Marion
- Barnwell at Wade Hampton
- Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Estill at Allendale-Fairfax
- Bulloch Academy at St. Andrew’s
- Frederica Academy at Pinewood Christian
- Memorial Day at Southwest Georgia Academy
- Thomas Jefferson at Robert Toombs
- Hilton Head Prep at Hilton Head Christian
- Wilson Hall at John Paul II
- Beaufort Academy at Bethesda Academy
- Patrick Henry at Thomas Heyward
Monday:
- Burke County at Wayne County
