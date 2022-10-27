Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 11 of high school football

High School Football
High School Football
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday:

  • Jenkins County at ECI
  • Brunswick at Evans
  • Battery Creek at Philip Simmons
  • Wayne County at Southeast Bulloch

Friday:

  • Richmond Hill at Lowndes
  • Effingham County at Lakeside-Evans
  • South Effingham at Grovetown
  • Jenkins at Bradwell Institute
  • Ware County at Statesboro
  • Benedictine at Islands
  • Beach at Liberty County
  • Long County at Calvary Day
  • Savannah Christian at Groves
  • Johnson at Savannah Country Day
  • Tattnall County at Appling County
  • Pierce County at Vidalia
  • Toombs County at Windsor Forest
  • Bleckley County at Swainsboro
  • Savannah at Bryan County
  • Claxton at Screven County
  • MCA at Portal
  • Colleton County at Bluffton
  • Hilton Head Island at May River
  • Hanahan at Beaufort
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Lake Marion
  • Barnwell at Wade Hampton
  • Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  • Estill at Allendale-Fairfax
  • Bulloch Academy at St. Andrew’s
  • Frederica Academy at Pinewood Christian
  • Memorial Day at Southwest Georgia Academy
  • Thomas Jefferson at Robert Toombs
  • Hilton Head Prep at Hilton Head Christian
  • Wilson Hall at John Paul II
  • Beaufort Academy at Bethesda Academy
  • Patrick Henry at Thomas Heyward

Monday:

  • Burke County at Wayne County

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

