Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer.

On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses WTOC has spoken to say Lee was just walking down the street on Gwinnett Street. Lee was armed and had a license to carry.

As for Ferguson’s record before Saudi was killed, WTOCs Investigates got a copy of Ferguson’s disciplinary history with the Savannah Police Department. Ferguson was disciplined for three use of force complaints before Lee was killed.

He received one complaint in April, one in May and another on June 6. Lee was killed by Ferguson not even three weeks later on June 24.

“He took somebody that meant a lot to me. And not just me, my daughter,” Dot Lee said.

Dot Lee said the handling of Ferguson’s disciplinary record is disappointing.

“I feel like this situation with my brother should be an eye opener that we should not sweep certain situations under the rug because I feel like my brother’s life could have been saved had they listened to the complaints that was taken towards them or before them in regard to what was going on from this one particular officer that was out in the community,” she said.

Even though it’s unrelated, Saudi Lee’s sister said she feels like Ferguson’s termination is a step towards justice for her brother. She feels like if Ferguson faced stronger consequences, Lee would still be here.

“At least that once step closer to anything actually happening to him, because like I said he was wrong,” she said.

Ernest Ferguson Disciplinary Report (Savannah Police Department)

