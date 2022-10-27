Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes campaign stop in Darien

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The race for the Governor’s mansion continues in Georgia as candidates make their final appeals to voters in the midst of early voting.

Governor Brian Kemp continuing his campaign bus tour with a stop in Darien this morning.

McIntosh County voters and leaders gathered outside of the county courthouse to see the governor today.

During his speech, he focused on what he calls the deliverables of his past term in office including suspending the gas tax, as well as promises for the future – like new tax rebate checks, and his property tax relief grant plan.

His remarks also included specific attacks on his democratic opponent – Stacey Abrams.

“We are fighting every day for the soul of our state. We’re fighting every day to make sure Stacey Abrams doesn’t become our next governor or our next president. One of the reasons we have done so well, is that we have said no to everything she has wanted us to do,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp also touted his decisions made during the pandemic including opening schools and the economy before many surrounding states.

