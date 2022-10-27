Sky Cams
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival.

Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead to this community event they are putting on in partnership with other Southside organizations.

