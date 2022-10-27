Sky Cams
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses.

Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!

18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey.

They say he loves Christmas and all things Disney so today’s celebration at Enmarket Headquarters served as an early Christmas party for him.

DeMichael’s mom says it means the world to her, too and she has advice for parents of kids with disabilities.

“Even when we think it is hard, and it’s tough, we have to remember our kids with the extra love are always going to go through more than us. So, if you can not be selfish, and think about them, and they can smile every day, we can too,” said Tashara Frasier, DeMichael’s mom.

Tashara says she is so grateful for Make-A-Wish because a lot of parents like her wouldn’t be able to grant their kids wishes without their help.

And she says DeMichael is thrilled.

