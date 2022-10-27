McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers.

As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.

“From start to finish, three minutes.”

Voters in Darien say their voting process was quick and convenient, and they’re glad to get it done early.

“It’s easy for us to come by at any time, and avoid these tremendously long times, *ha* that’s a joke. It’s nice because it’s early voting here is extended, it makes it easy to pick a day,” said Tracy and Michael Levesque.

State election leaders say with so many people already voting, they’re not anticipating delays on Election Day itself even while expecting a larger in-person turnout than 2020.

“We were in the middle of a pandemic. On election day, we only had 975,000 people show up to vote. We anticipate we could see double that this time. There were no lines in 2020, we don’t anticipate there really being lines in 2022, because of people taking advantage of pre-election options, and really good planning done by the counties,” said Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling.

Sterling says statewide about 16% of registered voters have casted their ballot by the end of yesterday. Chatham County is slightly below that rate at 12.6%.

Effingham is just above 13%, Bryan County is at 16.75%, and McIntosh County is well above the state average with 21% of their voters having completed the process.

“Governor Kemp won by 55,000 votes in 2018, President Biden won by 11,779 votes in 2020. I think Georgians, more than most Americans, realize the weight and heft of their vote. They want to make sure that it gets counted.”

Voters say they’re glad to get it checked off of their to-do list.

“Just get the vote done, that way we don’t have to wait in line or anything, it was smooth and easy,” said Mary Lee and Jack Brown.

Early voting continues until November 4th, with Election Day on November 8th.

