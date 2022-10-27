Noticeably cooler today, nice day ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A weak cold front passed through last night, leading to cooler and drier air filtering in this morning.

It's noticeably cooler outside this morning thanks to yesterday's cold front! pic.twitter.com/rIh6FdNqyP — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 27, 2022

Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s for inland areas and low to mid 50s around Savannah during the morning commute. Temperatures will warm to the lower 70s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine returns with a nice breeze from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The work week will end with lows in the mid to upper 50s Friday morning followed by another mostly dry day with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. A few coastal showers are possible, otherwise most of us will be dry. The weather will cooperate for Friday evening plans!

Low pressure will close in this weekend, bringing in slight rain chances this weekend into Monday. There is a bit of uncertainty on how much rain we will see at this point, so I wouldn’t change any weekend plans! Right now, it just looks like scattered rain in the vicinity with highs in the mid 70s. The best chance for rain is on Sunday. Halloween looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tropical Update:

We’re watching for an area of low pressure near Puerto Rico with a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. This area of low pressure will drift north over the southwestern Atlantic, closer to Bermuda this weekend.

An additional area of low pressure could form in the Caribbean Sea this weekend with a medium chance of development over the next five days. This system is expected to drift west toward Central America.

No impacts are expected for our area from either system

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

