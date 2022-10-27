Oatland Island Brews & Bites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Next weekend you can leave the kids with the babysitter and head over to the Oatland Island Wildlife Center for some food, fun, and of course, a look at the cool animals.

Because, they are hosting their Brews and Bites fundraiser event.

Here to give you all the details and a look at some of the animals you may see is one of the Board Members for Friends of Oatland Island Wildlife Center, Melanie Finnegan and Naturalist, Eric Swanson from the Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

