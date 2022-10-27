Pride Fest returns to Savannah 🏳️‍🌈

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around the country, June typically marks the celebration of Pride.

But here in Savannah, they wait until October for the weather to be a little nicer before breaking out the rainbow flags for Pride Fest.

Pride Fest is a way for the entire community to show their pride for the weekend.

But the First City Pride Center wants you to know that they are here all year round, well after the celebration this weekend ends.

After the pandemic they have brought back programs and added new ones.

Their partnership with Georgia Southern continues to grow with their Doctoral Psycology students offering free therapy sessions.

And their Transgender Support group for families has seen huge growth over the last year.

The First City Pride Center wants to let Savannah and its surrounding areas know that they are here to help.

“I want to let everyone in the community, LGBTQ communities, allies, parents of queer children, LGBTQ youth that we have programs and a safe space for you to come even if you just have questions, you want referrals for resources, participate in programs,” said Lawrence Appenzeller with First City Pride Center.

One year ago at this time there were only about three programs offered. Now, there are about 10 that continue to grow and have more participation.

If you would like to show your support, they will be hosting a huge fundraiser this weekend. The Pride Festival is returning this year after three years off.

The kickoff event is Thursday night and events will be running all the way through the weekend.

There will be a lot going on. This event is a way to bring the community together and also to support the mission of the First City Pride Center to provide resources to the LGBTQ community.

Thursday night they are kicking things off at Starland Yard with what they call a Masquerade ball.

Then Friday they will be set up in Ellis Square before the parade at 8 p.m. And Saturday they will be back in Ellis Square to continue the celebration with entertainment, food, drinks and booths to learn more about First City Pride.

The event is free and they welcome anyone who would like to participate.

“Especially in Savannah, Savannah is such a bubble, a wonderful bubble of LGBTQ acceptance and I think making sure that is visible to the community and making sure people who don’t know about the center and happen to be in downtown can see us and know this is a place where LGBTQ plus people can be supported and safe,” Appenzeller said.

The last time they held the festival in 2019, they estimated about 30,000 people took part over the weekend.

This year they don’t know what to expect since it has been so long. You can find the full schedule of events on their website.

