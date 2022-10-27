Safe Haven Shelter holds domestic violence vigil in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. One agency in Statesboro wants to spread the message that victims can get help.

Advocates here at Safe Haven Shelter say more people need to be more aware of domestic violence issues but just one month a year.

From law officers to judges to staff and shelter board members, they gathered for a mid-day vigil to talk about the problem and the ways they can help.

Police officers like Jennifer Strosnider say the emergency calls come on an almost daily basis.

“I have literally put victims in my car and driven them to the shelter so that they could get assistance.”

Shelters in Georgia get roughly 50,000 calls for help per year - averaging more than 1,000 each. Local shelter leaders say they work year round to let victims know they can come to them.

“We want to give a message of hope for survivors that we’re here for them. We also want to honor the 212 lives lost in Georgia over the last year,” said Kim Billings with Safe Haven Shelter.

Law officers from several agencies said they’re grateful to have Safe Haven in the community.

“It is a hidden gem, because they’re usually surprised at the response of ‘yeah, I can take you right now.’”

